UK Teen Awarded For Act Of Bravery After Tackling Masked Knifeman

A 17-year-old British teenager Callum Matts was recently rewarded for pinning down a knife-wielding man in Cadishead Park, Salford. According to reports, Matts was with his friends in the park when accused Mathieu Lucas came to the park wearing a clown mask alongside a 12-inch knife in one of his hands. Lucas then went towards Matts and his group of friends where he tried to attack the teenager with a swing at his abdomen.

Heroic act by British teenager

While talking to a media outlet, Matts said that the incident took place during the night when only one or two dim lights were illuminating the park. The 17-year-old said that he saw the knife reflect off the light and immediately told his friends about it. Matts further said that Lucas started to run towards him and his friends, adding that he was lucky to have got up from the bench in time before the knife could reach his abdomen.

The heroic teenager said that his mind went blank when the incident took place, adding that he was shocked such a thing happened and was also surprised that he stopped the knife-wielding man.

Recalling the incident, Matts said his instincts kicked in immediately and he grabbed Lucas's hand in which he was holding the knife because of which the attacker fell down and the group of friends stood on his wrist, snatching away the knife. He further added that authorities came to the park within a span of 20-30 minutes and took the attacker into custody. Matts also said that after the police took the attacker away, he went back home with one of his friends. He also said that the police wanted to write down his statement to understand the sequence of events that took place.

'I don't feel like a hero'

The 17-year-old said that he had people thanking him for saving their lives because the clown masked attacker had run behind them before attacking Matts and his friends. He said that the incident did not make him feel like a hero as he did what anyone else would have done his place. Mentioning the award that he received, Matts said he felt privileged after getting the award because it was something that police officers get when they show acts of courage in such situations.

(With inputs from agencies)