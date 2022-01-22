UK Teen Earns Rs 50,000 Every Month By Organising Strangers' Wardrobes

A teenage student from the United Kingdom has disclosed her unique manner of earning up to £500 (or Rs 50,000) a month. 19-year-old Ella McMahon revealed that she earned that amount of money by organising strangers' cluttered closets. Ella McMahon, from Leicester, spends nearly three to nine hours per week cleaning, organising and color-coordinating wardrobes of her customers.

Ella charges between £15 and £20 per hour and founded Cinderella's Closet business after loved ones observed her knack for organising. The fashion purchasing and design student now uploads gratifying videos on YouTube to promote her business, the Daily Mail reported.

Describing her experience, Ella said, “I could do it all day every day because I am obsessed with organising. I love making things look perfect and neat.” She went on to say that to declutter the wardrobes and put things according to colour coordination, she requires a minimum of three hours of the time period. However, she clarified that she might need more hours which sometimes ranges to nine hours in case of big closets.

UK teen talks about her unique business

Ella highlighted that she loves fashion and ‘looking at clothes’ is fun for her. Further, when someone approaches her for assistance, she follows a defined procedure. She explained, “When I have a new client, I always go through their clothes with them as you don't realise how much you hoard,” as per Metro. Following that she then fills four to six bags with discarded clothing, which she delivers to a charity store.

Ella has approximately 20 regular clients whom she sees every two weeks to keep things on track. She further noted that this business idea she got after organising the closets of family and friends. The fashion student also stated that she usually records the closet before cleaning it and after to showcase the transformation.

Describing the purpose of her business, she added that most of the time, individuals just dump their clothing in a drawer, and by the end of the week, there are garments all over the place. Thus, when she visits her client and organises them color-coordinately, it helps her customers to find them easily and quickly. Furthermore, Ella's favourite aspect of the work is watching her clients' responses, even if she enjoys the organiastional side.