UK Teen Had Disclosed Plan Of 'killing Somebody' To Caretakers: Reports

British teen who had allegedly attempted to murder a six-year-old by pushing him off from 10th floor at Tate Modern art gallery had disclosed his intentions of killing someone to his care providers. According to the joint investigation by BBC and Daily Mail, Jonty Bravery, who suffers from autism reportedly told his care workers a year ago before committing the offence in August 4 and 'in the next few months I've got it in my head I've got to kill somebody'.

Bravery also said that he wanted to kill someone by pushing from a 'high thing' and he can know 'for a fact' that the person died from falling a hundred feet. However, the teenager's care provider has denied knowing anything about the records of the disclosure. The six-year-old who was pushed by Bravery in front of the horrified visitors suffered a broken spine, legs, and arm and is still recovering.

Read - US Forces Kill Yemen Al-Qaeda Terrorist Qasim Al-Rimi A Day After Prez Trump's Acquittal

Bavery pleaded guilty in court

The 18-year-old who is currently in custody awaiting his sentence later this month had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder at a hearing in London's Central Criminal Court on December 6, 2019. At the time of the attack, Bravery was in the care of Hammersmith and Fulham Council while living in a flat in Northolt, west London, with 24-hour care. According to media reports, a worker had recorded Bravery while talking to another care worker about his plan to kill someone.

Read - Israeli Police Kill Palesintian In Jerusalem's Old City

The international media outlets have also stated that the time Bravery was recorded while disclosing his intentions to kill someone was not the first time. The 18-year-old had mentioned several times how he is fed up and wants to be sent to prison. But, after his arrest, Bravery had told the police officials that he planned to hurt someone at the gallery in order to highlight his autism treatment on the television.

Read - Kasautii Zindagiii Kay NEW TWIST: Viraj Joins Hands With Komolika To Kill Prerna?

Read - Israeli Strikes Kill 12 Pro-Iran Fighters In Syria