UK: Teenager Spots Father's Cancerous Lump While Studying Biology

A teenage girl helped save her father's life after detecting a cancerous lump on his neck while revising for her GCSE biology exam. While speaking to an international media outlet, Jonathan Jenkyn, the father, said that his daughter, Alice had been struggling to remember where her lymph nodes were during the revision, so he began pointing them out in his neck to help her. It was then when the father-daughter duo came across a small lump that they had never noticed before.

According to international media reports, Jonathan's lump was later found to be cancerous and he was diagnosed with metastatic oropharyngeal carcinoma. The doctors also found a growing tumour below his jaw after which Jonathan, over the course of sex-weeks was put through rounds of intense chemotherapy and radiotherapy before being given the all-clear. The doctors also told him that if he hadn't caught it when he did, he could have died before the New Year.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jonathan said that it was literally a luck of the draw that his daughter picked the lymphatic system to cover that evening. He often helps his kids with their revision and homework and he was glad that he helped his 17-year-old daughter with her schoolwork. He further also said that it was 'crazy' that a bit of revision with his daughter became the reason he survived the illness as serious as cancer. He jokingly also said that the biggest lesson to take from this is to always help kids with the GCSE revision.

Fundraiser for radiotherapy department

The 17-year-old further told the media outlet that she is just glad that her father was back home and well. She also said that she didn't expect her school homework to have such a huge effect. It was also very difficult for her to see Jonathan so ill. She later revealed that she also passed her science exam. After being given the all-clear, Jonathan reportedly also set up a fundraising page to help raise some money for the radiotherapy department at Ipswich hospital.

According to Jonathan's fundraising page, “The Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity raises money to improve facilities, fund new equipment, provide additional services, support staff development and initiate local medical research and innovative projects at The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust”.

