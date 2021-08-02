UK: Tensions Rise As Britain Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Oil Tanker Attack

The UK has summoned Iranian ambassador Mohsen Baharvand to the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office on August 2, Monday over the oil tanker attack off the coast of Oman. Minister of the Middle East, James Cleverly called for Mohsen in response to the 'unlawful' drone attack on MV Mercer Street, the commercial vessel on the Arabian Sea, the Associated Press reported. The attack on the merchant vessel took place on July 29, Thursday. Take a look at the post by James Cleverly:

Today, I summoned Iranian Ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, to the FCDO.



I called on Iran to immediately stop destabilising actions that seek to undermine international peace & security. Iran’s callous attack on MV MERCER STREET was unacceptable. https://t.co/eMs6LdwTXv — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) August 2, 2021

US, UK alleged Israel carried out the 'drone attack'

Meanwhile, the US and UK have strongly condemned the attack on the merchant vessel. Both the countries have alleged that the 'callous attack' on the oil tanker was carried out by Israel. Minister Cleverly reiterated, "Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law," the statement by Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office reported on Monday. The British Foreign Ministry Secretary, Dominic Raab on Sunday claimed that it is 'highly likely' that "his country and its allies planned a coordinated response," the AP mentioned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has also blamed Iran for the targeted attack.

Drone strike on the oil tanker hit killed two onboard

The MV Mercer Street is a commercial merchant vessel run by the London-based company Zodiac Maritime. The commercial oil tanker strike took place on July 29 off the coast of Oman. The fatal strike killed a British national and Romanian on board. The drone attack created a hole through the top of the tanker's bridge. According to AP, presumably, the strike came at the heels of a frayed nuclear deal with Iran. No group has claimed responsibility for the strike yet. However, the officials alleged that the attack was launched by Tehran. The investigations are still ongoing. Meanwhile, USS Ronald Reagan, the American nuclear power aircraft carrier and missile destroyer USS Mitscher has escorted the MV Mercer Street to a safe port near U.S Navy Middleeast 5th-Fleet base, said a statement on early Saturday.

(Input: AP)