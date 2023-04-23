UK Tests First-ever Life-saving Phone-based Emergency Alert

The UK government issued a “Keep Calm and Carry On, this is just a test” message for its first-ever life-saving Emergency Alerts warning system, sent to every 4G and 5G enabled smartphone device in the country on Sunday.

A major awareness campaign was launched at 3 pm local time to ensure the British public was aware of the new system's test. The alert has been described as an additional tool in Britain's resilience toolkit when there is an imminent risk to life – such as floods or wildfires.

“Keep Calm and Carry On – that is the British way, and it is exactly what the country will do when they receive this test alert at 3 pm today,” said Oliver Dowden, UK Cabinet Office minister and newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister after the exit of Dominic Raab over bullying allegations.