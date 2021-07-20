UK To Allow Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Nightclubs From Sept As Nation Lifts Lockdown

The UK government has scrapped the year-long COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. After the decision was announced, local media is calling for the occasion to be celebrated as 'Freedom Day'. According to the local media, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to discard regulations is intending to restart the dwindling economy. Furthermore, if the vaccines prove to be effective, this could also be a landmark example of how other fully-vaccinated countries could deal with surging COVID-19 infections, PM Boris Johnson explains.

Nightclubs in England were shut from March

England nightclubs were shut since the announcement of a year-long on and off lockdown since March 2020. According to Johnson's order, the clubs have reopened with full capacity since July 18, Sunday. "If we don't do it now, then we'll be opening up in the autumn, the winter months when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather," the PM said in a video clip. As a precautionary measure, the British Prime Minister has planned to mandate the proof of vaccination from September before entering any crowded public places, especially nightclubs. Only negative tests would not be acceptable to seek entry into nightclubs in England, he added. Considering the risks, Johnson has also urged the public to remain prudent even though the mask-wearing mandates and working from home protocols have been scrapped just ahead of the resuming process.

COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the UK

The PM has put his faith in vaccines and urged people to be vigilant in the current situation while the country witnesses a steep surge in the Covid-19 delta Variant infections, which were first found in India. It is noteworthy that England has reported approximately 44,000 new cases on July 18. Several UK government officials, including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, have contacted the virus. Britain has recorded over 54.3 lakh cases and 1.29 lakh deaths with an average of 40 thousand fresh daily cases since the past week. As of Sunday, the country reported 48,161 new cases. According to health officials, at least 87 per cent of the adult population has received single doses of vaccine and only 68 per cent have received the second dose.

Scientists and opposition parties slammed the move and called it a dangerous leap into the unknown. Under the new rules, nightclubs are now allowed to open and other indoor venues are allowed to run at full capacity.

(Input from several agencies) (Image input: AP)