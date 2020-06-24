UK To Announce 'air Bridge' Travel Agreements With Countries In Next Five Days

As the UK continues to lift more coronavirus restrictions and even kick-start tourism, the British government is likely to announce ‘air bridge’ agreements with several countries that would allow tourists to avoid mandatory quarantining of at least two weeks in next five days. These ‘air bridge’ deals to ensure safe tourism amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are likely to be announced by the end of June. According to international media reports, nations like Portugal, Spain, France and Greece are hoping to be the frontline candidates for the potential agreement with Britain when it would be announced in the upcoming days.

The Telegraph has reported the bilateral air bridge agreements will allow overseas travel from July 4. Other media reports have also suggested that discussions regarding the same are ongoing in the British government before the scheduled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address on June 29. He will also inform about the “small number” of countries that have a low level of COVID-19 cases that the UK will sign the agreement. However, travel will only come into action on the basis of the chief medical officer’s advise and if the Foreign Officer gives a nod to lift the ban on non-essential travel.

'People need to enjoy'

As the UK moves towards reopening after battling with coronavirus outbreak for months, Johnson has reportedly said that he cannot wait to enjoy social life after pubs and restaurants reopen. However, he cautioned that the Britons would have to act responsibly. Britain, which went under lockdown earlier in March "could" reopen its pubs, bars, restaurants from July 4. This comes as the country has reported cases and fatalities as of now.

Speaking to reporters, the British leader said that all pubs, eateries and hotels “could reopen” in the nation from July 4. Opining that people should go out, the British leader said that he thinks they should “enjoy themselves and rediscover things” that they haven't been able to do for a long period of time.

Image: AP