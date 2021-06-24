UK To Ban Junk Food TV Advertisements Before 9 Pm In Child Obesity Campaign: Report

In order to tackle UK’s obesity crisis, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an official announcement regarding the ban on all advertisements related to junk food on TV before 9 pm, as well as paid-for online advertisements on the internet that collectively accounts for £400 mn. One of the world’s toughest marketing rules will reportedly be effective from 2023 and is expected to cause the advertisers a loss worth £600m. The watershed ban will seek to bar the companies from promoting junk food high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) content. It will be applicable across several leading British networks that don high viewership such as ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky, according to a Guardian report.

Johnson’s new rule to combat obesity will restrict all paid-for forms of digital marketing across social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as will halt all paid Google Ad suggests, text message promotions, and other paid activity. The audio advertising of the fast food and confectionery on radio and podcasts will be exempted, The Times reported. Smaller businesses will also get a leeway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK will also let the brand-related advertising go On-Air that links to outlets such as Mcdonald's, Wendy's Pizza Hut, etc. Although, the UK government will push these companies that promote the poor dietary habits to air HFSS products consumer advisory, in the likeness of what’s usually spotted on tobacco products such as the cigarettes that seek customer discretion for purchase.

According to UK’s Evening Standard, Johnson’s rule to outlaw the afternoon and early evening junk food TV advertising might be announced as early as Sunday or by the start of next week. UK's Health Minister Helen Whately although stated at a presser that she "cannot confirm" these reports about the ban on advertisement of junk food before 9 pm, but it is "one of the policies that would be looked at" to help tackle obesity.

PM Johnson against 'obesity' during pandemic

Earlier last year, after the UK PM Boris Johnson contracted the novel coronavirus, he launched a nationwide campaign against obesity. The UK government cited scientific research that found that the ‘overweight’ population was at a higher risk of showing severe symptoms during the COVID-19 infection, coupled with low immunity. Johnson had argued that he was ‘overweight’ back in April at the time of infection and that there has been ‘consistent evidence’ linking a higher risk of infection, hospitalization, and death among obese people due to the novel SARS-CoV-2 disease.

Furthermore, he cited England’s public health research to back the claims. The paper revealed that in the UK, nearly two-thirds of the population was overweight and that such rates of ‘obesity’ in England might cause other life-threatening ailments such as heart disease or cancer. The UK government at the time had considered introducing laws that ban the advertisement of junk food on television before 9 pm, as well as drafting legislation that would require restaurants and food joints to mention calorie count on the meals.

Cycling and walking have a huge role in tackling some of the health and environmental challenges that we face.



Our £2bn cycling strategy will encourage more cycling with thousands of miles of new bike lanes, and training for those who want to learn. pic.twitter.com/PwYtqXpdd1 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 28, 2020