UK To Build World’s Largest Automated Drone Superhighway; Here's All About It

In the next two years, the United Kingdom is set to become home to the world's largest automated drone superhighway. The government has given a green signal to a project, dubbed Project Skyway, to develop a 265-km-long superhighway network. Interestingly, the project will involve a number of ground-based sensors that will be installed to guide the connected drones safely through the 'corridors' to their destinations.

According to Daily Mail, the network will connect airspace above cities including Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby.

As reported by BBC, the project will be part of £273 million (over Rs 2,600 crore) funding package for the aerospace sector and the team aims to complete the superhighway project by June 2024.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will officially make the announcement of the project at the Farnborough International Airshow, the first to be held since 2019.

What's the use of Skyway?

The Skyway is intended to allow drone manufacturers to connect their pilotless drone's guidance and communication systems into a 'virtual superhighway'. Currently, drones cannot be flown in the UK without a human pilot except in specific circumstances. Therefore, the system using software integration will take over and guide the drones safely through 'corridors' to their destinations.

According to Daily Mail, Altitude Angel will install at least 29 'Arrow Towers', the technology which allows the flights to operate safe and securely in unrestricted airspace.

Why is drone technology important?

With the development of technology, drones in recent times have paved their way in many private and government agencies around the globe. Drones are now being considered important in sectors where people are unable to operate in a fast and efficient manner, such as making quick deliveries of vaccines and blood samples during busy hours or serving an unreachable military base camp.

Although drones were particularly developed for the military and aerospace industries, they are now being used into the mainstream because of the enhanced levels of safety and efficiency they bring to the field. Also, their ability to be controlled remotely and flying at varying distances and heights makes perfect candidates to take on different and some of the toughest jobs in the world.

Image: Unsplash/Representative