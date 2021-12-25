UK To Consider New COVID-19 Restrictions In Scientifically-modelled Scenarios: Report

Amidst a rapid surge in cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron in the United Kingdom, the authorities could propose imposing additional restrictions as early as Monday, December 27, reported Sputnik citing The Guardian. According to the report, ministers are expected to assemble to review alternative scenarios modelled for government scientists by the University of Warwick. On Friday, documents from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Committee on Modelling (Spi-M), a government advisory group that works in tandem with the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), were made available online.

The documents cited University of Warwick modelling that had been made public separately, and contained scenarios for a return to Step 2 limits on many suggested timelines. The experts created a total of 13 scenarios based on predictions of four different levels of virus severity for the Omicron strain.

The model data has not yet been handed to government officials for consideration, according to Downing Street sources cited by UK media outlets. Any adjustments to pandemic-related limitations might take effect when Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet reach an agreement on the best course of action, with Parliament approving the changes, reported Sputnik.

The modelling includes step two of the restriction, which prohibits indoor social mixing, and the reinstatement of the "rule of six," which allows outdoor socialising with not more than six people in a group. The measures were part of the UK government's plan during the lockdown in the first half of 2021. Hotels and hostels were shut, and people were urged to work from home. Estimates were predicted by the Warwick scientific team on the assumption that the Omicron variant was half as likely to produce serious disease as the Delta variant. Experts believe that the sooner limits were implemented, the longer they would last.

Daily COVID-19 numbers could reach up to 2 million: UK scientists

It is significant to mention here that last week scientists in the country warned the government that daily numbers could reach between 600,000 to 2 million by the end of the month if stringent measures are not taken. According to the government's SPI-M-O group of scientists, hospitalizations might reach 3,000 to 10,000 per day and deaths could reach 600 to 6,000 a day, reported The Guardian. They also advised the government to reintroduce stricter regulations as quickly as possible.

Image: AP/Pixabay