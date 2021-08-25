UK To Continue Evacuation From Afghanistan Till Last Second Of US Deadline August 31

As the deadline to withdraw the US troops from Afghanistan approaches, Britain, on Wednesday, said that the evacuation would continue till the last second of the US announced 'red-line'. It is worth noting that US President Joe Biden has fixed August 31 as the deadline to pull up the US soldiers from Afghanistan despite 20 years of Western training and assistance. The statement from UK foreign minister Dominic Raab came after the White House spokesperson, during a press conference on Tuesday, uttered perplexity over the last date of the evacuation. The White House spokesperson told the reporters that he needed to review if the deadline for exoduses was up to the last second of August 30 or August 31. Raab, during a conversation with BBC, told that the military executives would confirm the explicit time to take off the last flight from Afghanistan.

Earlier, Britain exhibited disinterest in evacuating its citizens after deadline

Earlier on Tuesday, August 24, Britain, exhibited disinterest in evacuating its citizens as well as Afghans from the war-torn country. Britain Defense Secretary Ben Wallace conceded that “we're not going to get everybody out of the country” before the US-led mission ends on August 31. He said that the UK troops have evacuated nearly 8,600 people including Afghans from Kabul in recent days. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), one of the evacuees on a British plane turned out to be a person on a UK no-fly list on Tuesday. The individual was identified on arrival in Britain was investigated and judged 'not a person of interest' to security services, said UK Defense Secretary.

Repercussions of extending red-line were felt before Biden's final call

On Tuesday, some international media published news regarding the possibility of the extension of the deadline. Though President Biden is yet to announce his final decision, the repercussions were felt in Afghanistan. A firefight outside Kabul’s international airport killed an Afghan soldier, highlighting the jeopardies of exodus efforts as the Taliban warned that any effort by American troops to linger their departure to give people extra time to flee would provoke a reaction.

Other countries are also not in favour of evacuation beyond August 31

On Tuesday, soon after Spain and UK declared to halt the rescue operation from Afghanistan after the 'red-line', a French Minister reportedly said that the country would continue the evacuation of French as well as Afghans in the country till the US troops are 'guarding' the war-torn country. The chief of staff for Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French Prime Minister Jean Castex if America would not stick to their 'red line', then the evacuation operation would not continue beyond August 27, Friday.

