UK To Decide On Following US In Mandating COVID-19 Tests For Travellers From China: Report

After the United States mandated PCR tests for travellers arriving from COVID-struck China, the United Kingdom is likely to follow suit. According to The Telegraph, British transport and home office officials are set to decide on Thursday if the UK should start requiring PCR tests from passengers arriving at airports.

On Thursday, officials from the UK’s Department for Transport, Home Office and Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to evaluate whether the UK should start imposing the measure with six flights from China that are slated to arrive in the country this week. In the month of January, 26 direct flights from China are scheduled to fly to the UK.

The report comes a day after the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that international travellers arriving from China will have to test negative for coronavirus in order to enter the country. The measure has also been imposed in countries like Italy, India, Taiwan, and Japan amid an alarming spike in infections in China.

Italy ramps up efforts to prevent COVID-19 spread amid surge in China

While it is likely that the UK could follow suit, premier Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said on Wednesday that restrictions were “not something we are looking at.” Meanwhile, Italy became the first country in Europe to mandate PCR testing for people traveling from China, after facing the brunt of the virus nearly three years ago with a death toll of over 180,000. “The measure is essential to guarantee the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population,” said Orazio Schillaci, the Italian health minister.

Meanwhile, China continues to downplay the severity of the COVID-19 surge despite having jampacked hospitals, overworked healthcare providers, and overwhelmed crematoriums. “Currently the development of China's epidemic situation is overall predictable and under control,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday. “Hyping, smearing and political manipulation with ulterior motives can't stand the test of facts,” Wang said, adding that the West’s reporting on the surge is “completely biased.”