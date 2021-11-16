UK To Do Away With Isolating COVID-infected Citizens For Establishing Normalcy: Report

Under plans for a post-virus world, Britishers who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer have to isolate themselves and be limited to their houses. The ministers in the United Kingdom are working on plans to eliminate track and trace and free COVID testing in the wake of returning to normal life, according to a report by The Sun. As the globe learns to treat COVID like the flu, the UK ministers also want to remove the legal requirement that mandates infected individuals to stay indoors. People who test positive would not be required to isolate themselves for ten days under the so-called "Operation Rampdown plans".

The plan would also end the £500 incentive which was given to the less well-off people to help them to cope up with the costs of isolation. As of now, at least 335,000 families have received more than £160 million in aid in the country, reported the outlet. The government will further focus on containing local outbreaks and safeguarding high-risk areas such as hospitals and nursing homes. The Coronavirus is predicted to remain "endemic" for years, with lower levels of infection circulating in the general population.

Prof. Robert Dingwall of Nottingham Trent University expressed his delight at the fact that people are preparing for the end of the emergency and the return to normalcy. "Treating COVID-19 like any other respiratory infection should let people relax and forget about the fear and anxiety that has plagued the country for the past two years," he was quoted as saying by The Sun. However, if the government sources are to be believed, nothing will change before next year, reported the outlet.

Over 11,600 people died after contracting virus in NHS hospitals

The latest report revealed that more than 11,000 people died after contracting COVID-19 in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom. According to the new data, a total of 11,688 patients who went to hospitals for unrelated treatments contracted the virus and subsequently succumbed, reported The Telegraph on 9 November. The British authorities have also increased the number of vaccination sites across the country. More than 500 extra vaccine centres have been set up across the UK to reach out to more and more people. Meanwhile, vaccination facilities are also available in schools for those aged between 12 to 15.

Image: Pixabay/Representative