UK To Host 2nd In-person Meet Of G7 Foreign & Development Ministers; Here's All About It

The UK, which holds the rotational presidency of Group of Seven (G7) nations, is set to host a summit of Foreign and Development Ministers from seven nations in Liverpool from Friday, 10 December to Sunday, 12 December. British Foreign secretary Liz Truss will be welcoming counterparts from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the European Union (EU) for three days. Since the UK acquired the G7 presidency for this year, the upcoming summit will be the second in-person gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers. Earlier, a meeting took place in May in London.

Tomorrow, @G7 Foreign and Development Ministers will meet in Liverpool - a great global-facing city of culture and commerce.



Foreign Secretary @TrussLiz will use this meeting to strengthen economic and security ties and ensure we deliver for British people and the world.#G7UK pic.twitter.com/bu6z4rsS4U — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) December 10, 2021

Who all will attend?

Apart from Foreign and Development Ministers of the seven-member nations, the G7 summit will host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the first time. In the official release, UK Foreign Office described including ASEAN as a “sign of the UK’s growing Indo-pacific tilt”. It is also worth mentioning that the upcoming attendance of the officials builds on the meeting which took place earlier this year, in May which also included representatives from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa.

“These nations collectively represent a broader geographic spread of countries committed to reforming and safeguarding the international order in which economies can flourish,” the UK Foreign Office stated.

What will they discuss?

There is a range of topics on the table for G7 Foreign and Development Ministers to discuss as it comes after a series of other global summits that took place around Britain this year. These summits included United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference or COP26, G7 Leaders’ Summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Cornwall. UK Foreign Office revealed that some of the issues which are on the agenda of the upcoming meet of the ministers include the economic resilience post-COVID-19 pandemic, global health and human rights.

Why is the meet taking place in Liverpool?

The British government also clarified that the reason why Liverpool is chosen for hosting the representatives from G7 nations is because of the city’s history as an iconic port city with a “global outlook, strong ties” across the globe. Other reasons why Liverpool was deemed appropriate for the summit is its “thriving culture, musical and sporting heritage,” said the UK Foreign Office.

It is to note that Liverpool witnessed a shocking terror attack outside a women’s hospital in November this year. Emal Al Swealmeen, 32, died when the taxi with him as the passenger exploded outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11 AM (local time) on 14 November. The driver, David Perry managed to escape with wounds. The investigation later revealed that the incident was due to an explosion made at home and had ball bearings.

In a statement on the G7 foreign Ministers’ meet, Truss said, “The meeting of G7 Foreign and Development Ministers in Liverpool next month is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the city to the world, highlighting the best of British culture, commerce and creativity. I will be hosting our friends and partners to discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally and deliver for the British people. I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength.

“I was deeply saddened by the awful attack in Liverpool this month, but the resolve of the people of this great city will never waver in the face of such atrocities,” she added.

(IMAGE: ANI/Representative)