UK To Host Summit To Convene Talks With Over 30 Nations Over Banning Russia From Olympics

The UK government is preparing to host talks with more than 30 countries if Russia should be allowed to compete at next year's Paris Olympics, reported Sky News. The summit is due to be held next Friday, February 10. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been facing a disagreement over its willingness to allow athletes from Russia to compete as neutrals in Paris next year. However, Ukraine has been protesting against the IOC's decision as Russia's aggression against Ukraine is set to enter second year.

The Ukrainian officials on Friday had decided to consult on a possible boycott of the Olympics and an outright ban on Russian athletes. The same stance was taken in 1991 by the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania which borders Russia and gained independence from the Soviet Union.

Poland says upto 40 countries could boycott Games

While talking about the decision to exclude Russian athletes, one of the British counterparts has organised a virtual meeting next Friday involving more than 30 countries on excluding athletes from Russia and Belarus from the Olympics, shared Jurgita Siugzdiniene, Lithuania's sports minister. The motion against Russian athletes has been supported by other countries which include European governments, and officials from Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

"Poland has said it would be possible to build a coalition of about 40 countries, including the US, Britain, and Canada," reported Sky News.

"We should do everything [so] Russian and Belarusian athletes would not participate in the Olympics, and even under the veil of neutrality," said Siugzdiniene.

She further asserted, "That's what we should agree and that is very important. And so in that way, we wouldn't need to discuss the boycott." Last week, the IOC announced that it was open to athletes from Russia and Belarus - which has been used as a staging post for the invasion of Ukraine - competing as neutrals in Paris if they have not actively supported the war, reported Sky News. However, according to Siugzdiniene, Russian athletes can use this as a platform and it would be very wrong that they would get this opportunity for them.