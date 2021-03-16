UK To Increase Nuclear Warhead Stockpile Amid Challenges Posed By Russia, China: Report

The UK is set to ramp up up its nuclear warhead stockpile to elevate the nation’s security, defence, foreign policy, as per several media reports with an eye on Russia and China. The Guardian reported on Monday that Britain will identify Russia as an “active threat” and China as a “systematic challenge” in the biggest review of foreign, security and defence policy in several decades. The 100-page Integrated Review will reportedly warn the country of a “realistic possibility” of a terrorist group mounting a successful chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack in the next ten years.

The document, seen by the media outlet, says that the UK is lifting the cap on the number of Trident nuclear warheads it can stockpile by more than 40% and it will be announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. UK PM’s announcement this week would also mark an end of 30 years of gradual disarmament since the collapse of the Soviet Union. As per reports, the increased limit is 260 warheads from 180 and the information is contained in the leaked copy of the integrated review of defence and foreign policy.

£10bn rearmament against Russia, China

The changes, as per reports, paved the way for a controversial £10bn rearmament in response to the perceived threats from Russia and China. In the document, there’s also a warning of a terrorist group that will “launch a successful CBRN [chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear] attack by 2030.”

Further, the 100-page document reportedly says that the increase in UK’s nuclear warheads is “in recognition of the evolving security environment” and that there are “developing range of technological and doctrinal threats.”

The media outlet also reported that a clear statement is included in the document stating that Russia under President Vladimir Putin represents an “active threat” and described China as posing a “systematic challenge”. It argues that commitment to launch an additional sanctions regime will provide the United Kingdom “powers to prevent those involved in corruption from freely entering the UK or channelling money through our financial system” for the first time.

