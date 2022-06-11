UK To Introduce Bill Next Week To Override Parts Of Brexit Trade Treaty Signed With EU

The British government announced on June 10 that it will introduce a bill next week to override portions of the Brexit trade accord struck with the European Union before the United Kingdom leaves the bloc in 2020. The action will be a significant escalation in the UK-EU conflict over trade regulations for Northern Ireland.

Jamie Davies, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stated that "the bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to Parliament on Monday."

If passed, the measure will repeal elements of a trade treaty Johnson signed with the EU less than two years ago, including lifting checks on products entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. The EU has promised retaliation, heightening the prospect of a trade war between the two key trading partners. Although some legal experts believe the move is illegal, the UK government claims it will publish a summary of the legal opinion it has received over the legislation.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom that has a border with an EU member state, Ireland. When the United Kingdom exited the European Union and its borderless free trade zone, the two sides agreed to retain the Irish land border free of customs posts and other inspections because an open border is a major pillar of the peace process that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Instead, some items, such as beef and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks to defend the EU's single market. The new checks, according to British unionists in Northern Ireland, have put a strain on businesses and weakened ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, which some unionists regard as a challenge to their British identity.

The Conservative administration in the United Kingdom claims that the Brexit restrictions are also jeopardising peace in Northern Ireland, where they have sparked a political crisis. The biggest unionist party in Northern Ireland is blocking the creation of a new power-sharing government in Belfast, stating that it would not participate unless the Brexit trade regulations are repealed.

