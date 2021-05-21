Last Updated:

UK To Join Hands With WHO For Global Pandemic Radar To Detect COVID-19 Variants

UK PM Boris Johnson announced on Friday that the United Kingdom will work with the World Health Organization, and many others to identify COVID-19 variants

Swagata Banerjee
UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that the United Kingdom will work with the World Health Organization, other partners, and countries to develop an advanced international pathogen surveillance network to identify COVID-19 variants and other emerging diseases.

In an official statement by the Foreign Office, Johnson said, "The world must never be caught unawares again by a virus spreading among us unchecked. We need to build a system of disease surveillance fit for the 21st century, with real-time data sharing and rapid genomic sequencing and response."

As part of its rotatory presidency of the Group of Seven, the UK government is working with the WHO, NGOs, government centers of disease control, and research organizations to take forward a report it commissioned from the Wellcome Trust, a London-based charitable foundation focused on health research, which sets out the mechanisms for a global pathogen surveillance system that can identify new variants of COVID-19 and detect other diseases before they become pandemics.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the vital need for a robust, modern system to keep the world ahead of emerging diseases through active monitoring at the community level, swift and accurate sequencing of new pathogens, and data-sharing across the globe."

UK detects double mutant cases

The UK now a total of 2,323 cases of the ‘double mutations’ variant first identified in India, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced at a daily briefing, Monday. Experts have said that that the B.1.617 variant is set to be the dominant within the UK in a matter of a few days, as several areas including the Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen have turned to hotspots with a cluster of nearly 483 infections, and cases doubling this past week. The cases have spiked up to 75 percent last week, and the UK health authorities have scrambled to apply containment strategies and ramp up vaccinations to stem the rising trajectory. 

(With ANI Inputs)

