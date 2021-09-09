UK To 'legalize' Sending Migrant Boats Back To Channel In Turn-around Strategy

The UK has consistently warned the migrants attempting to cross the English Channel that the British streets are ‘not paved with gold’. While the UK trained the Border Forces to enhance its ‘turn-around’ tactics, in a more stringent measure that has escalated diplomatic rift with the French counterparts, UK’s Priti Patel ordered officials to rewrite maritime laws making those strategies ‘legal’. The UK turning around the dinghies or the small boats carrying migrants would imply that they will be dealt with by the French security forces, and France, registering a protest on Britain's move on Wednesday, 8 September 2021, announced that these actions could endanger the lives of the devastated migrants.

A statement from the UK Home Office on Sept. 8 after the G7 meeting with France read that the Johnson administration was planning to train the border force to send back the dinghies across the English Channel under the two-year border control plan. UK officers turning these boats will send the migrants back into the French waters. The proposal was highly criticized by the French government on Wednesday as French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin rejected the law, saying, “safeguarding human lives at sea takes priority over considerations of nationality, status, and migratory policy”.

[A group of people thought to be migrants are escorted to shore in Kingsdown, after being intercepted by an RNLI crew following a small boat incident in the Channel, in Kent, England. Gareth Fuller/PA via AP]

France's Darmanin warned the UK of risking “a negative impact on our cooperation” with such unilateral acts of redirecting the migrant vessels away from the UK waters that land them back into the territorial waters of France.

Today I held constructive talks with French Interior Minister @GDarmanin on tackling illegal migration across the Channel.



I made clear that delivering results and stopping crossings were an absolute priority for the British people.#G7UK 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UHVxbvhjJK — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 8, 2021

UK Border Force officers will deploy the ‘turn-around’ tactics in consultation with maritime experts, UK Home Office revealed. “Patel had become the first home secretary to establish a legal basis for the sea tactics, working with acting attorney general Michael Ellis and expert QCs,” UK Home Office’s statement read on Wednesday.

Tactic would damage bilateral relations, warns France

Darmanin cautioned UK in a letter, obtained by Guardian newspaper that Patel’s proposals of the new maritime tactics converted to legal would damage bilateral relations between the two partners UK and France. “The French position on intervention at sea remains unchanged. Safeguarding human lives at sea takes priority over considerations of nationality, status, and migratory policy, out of strict respect for the international maritime law governing search and rescue at sea,” contents of France’s letter to the UK read.

[A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, following a small boat incident in the Channel, in Kent, England. Steve Parsons/PA via AP]

Further in the letter, Darmanin continued, “With regard to traffic and conditions for crossing the Channel, France has no other solution than to intervene most often on the basis of the provisions in international law governing search and rescue at sea.” He added, that the use of maritime refoulements [the practice of sending back asylum seekers] to French territorial waters “would risk having a negative impact on our cooperation.”

Crossing mid-English channel 'a criminal offense'

As controversy mounted earlier over the French Coastguard handover of illegal migrants to the British Border Force in the mid-English channel, UK home secretary Priti Patel announced a “severe prison sentence” under the Nationality and Borders Bill to deter unlawful asylum seekers from entering the UK. In a bid to fix UK’s “broken asylum system,” Patel announced the proposed legislation in the House of Commons that made illegal border immigration a “criminal offense” leading to a maximum prison sentence of four years, up from six months. If found guilty of smuggling undocumented migrants across the channel, the UK border force officials risk a prison sentence of up to 14 years, as per the terms in the new legislation. A separate clause states, that those arriving unlawfully or entering the UK by covert means despite interception by the British Border Force in British territorial waters might face prosecution “immediately”.