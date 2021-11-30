UK To Offer Booster Shots To All Adults Over 18 Amid Concerns Over Omicron Variant

As the cases of the new variant, Omicron, continue to emerge, the United Kingdom government has announced their decision to expand the booster dose programme. The decision has been taken on the advice given by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Taking to Twitter, Britain Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid informed that booster dose will be offered to all adults over the age of 18 and the minimum gap between second and third doses has been reduced from six to three months.

Booster doses for adults

In another tweet, Javid mentioned that he had told JCVI to review how they could expand the vaccine drive after the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Following the emergence of the new variant, the JCVI reviewed vaccine response measures and issued advice on booster dose. As per the new JCVI advice, people aged 18 to 39 will be offered booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The booster dose will be given after 3 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Health and Social Care Secretary @SajidJavid sets out the updates to the #COVID19 vaccination programme following the emergence of the new #OmicronVariant. pic.twitter.com/umsnS9bTZM — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) November 29, 2021

In addition, children aged between 12 to 15 have been advised to receive the second dose of vaccine 12 weeks after the first dose of vaccine. Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair, COVID-19 immunisation, JCVI in the statement, stated that receiving the booster dose will enhance the protection of people against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Wei Shen Lim urged the people to receive the booster shot to keep themselves protected as they head into winter.

Professor Wei Shen Lim in the statement stated, “Having a booster dose of the vaccine will help to increase our level of protection against the Omicron variant. This is an important way for us to reduce the impact of this variant on our lives, especially in the coming months.”

Omicron variant in the UK

11 cases of Omicron variant have been discovered in the United Kingdom. The cases have been detected in Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland. Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA, in the statement mentioned that they have been making efforts to figure out the impact of the new variant on “transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.”

The number of confirmed #OmicronVariant cases including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is 11. Read more for the latest: https://t.co/254m2rwJN5 — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) November 29, 2021

COVID-19 situation in the UK

According to UK Health Department, as of 29 November, the total number of cases reported in the country is 10,189,059. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 144,810. According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the total number of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 50,941,327 while 46,341,057 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Furthermore,17,896,864 people have received the booster dose of the vaccine.

