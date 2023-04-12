UK To Perform Worst In G7 As World Economy Enters 'perilous Phase': IMF

International Monetary Fund [IMF] has warned that the world economy is entering a "perilous phase" of low economic growth, adding that the UK's economy is projected to perform the worst this year in 2023. Amid the high financial risk and looming inflation, the IMF released a set of assessments with a downgraded outlook for global growth overall this year, worsened by the ongoing conflict in Europe's eastern flank. The medium-term forecast for the economic output was "now at the weakest level since the fund began publishing these forecasts in 1990," the IMF said in its assessment, according to Sky News. The latter quoted chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as warning that there were many severe risks and threats for the global economies in the making.

"We are entering a perilous phase during which economic growth remains low by historical standards and financial risks have risen, yet inflation has not yet decisively turned the corner," chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas reportedly said. "Below the surface," he added, "turbulence is building, and the situation is quite fragile, as the recent bout of banking instability reminded us."

According to Gourinchas, the inflation in 2023 "is much stickier than anticipated even a few months ago." He stressed that while global inflation may have overall declined, declined, it "reflects mostly the sharp reversal in energy and food prices". The top economist reiterated that the "core inflation, excluding the volatile energy and food components, has not yet peaked in many countries". These factors prompted the IMF to slash the forecast for global economic growth by 0.1 percentage points this year and next, to 2.8% and 3% respectively. In 2023, there is a one-in-four chance of global growth falling below 2%, which is a sign of recession, said IMF. This has only happened five times since 1970—in 2009 and 2020. IMF stated that the UK will be the worst-performing economy in the G7 this year, as it will shrink by 0.3%. UK's gross domestic product will rise to 1% next year.

UK only leading global economy to shrink in 2023: IMF

In January, the IMF's 'World Economic Outlook' update stated that the United Kingdom's economy is the only global economy that is expected to shrink in 2023. IMF predicted that the UK would slip into a recession this year, as it demonstrated an estimated 0.6 percent shrink in its economy in 2023. Global growth, however, was projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024.

IMF readjusted its economic forecast for the UK with a 0.9 percentage point downward revision in October last year. The IMF report's figures suggest that the UK is "not immune to the pressures hitting nearly all advanced economies,’’ Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt had stated in response to the IMF forecast. “Short-term challenges should not obscure our long-term prospects — the UK outperformed many forecasts last year, and if we stick to our plan to halve inflation, the UK is still predicted to grow faster than Germany and Japan over the coming years," he had noted.