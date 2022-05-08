UK To Provide Additional Tranche Of £1.3BN In Military Aid To Ukraine As War Enters Day 73

In a bid to help war-torn Ukraine combat the Russian war, the United Kingdom has announced that Ukraine would receive an additional tranche £1.3 billion (or $1.6 billion) in military aid, marking a major boost in support for the nation. This commitment was made ahead of the scheduled video conversation between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, TRT World reported.

Further, this military aid was disclosed before the meeting of G7 leaders to explore what more humanitarian aid can be offered to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces, marking it the UK's highest rate of military expenditure since the termination of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. Apart from this, the newly offered package nearly doubles Britain's existing expenditure obligations for Ukraine, albeit the figure was not disclosed, TRT World reported.

According to The Guardian report, the funding for the aid package will come from UK reserves after discussions with the Treasury, and it will include £300 million in military equipment that Johnson has previously committed to providing. It comprises anti-battery radar systems, GPS jamming technology, and night-vision gadgets aimed at Russian artillery.

'Putin’s brutal attack threatening peace and security across Europe'

Boris Johnson will also visit with weapon manufacturers to request an increase in output, The Guardian reported. “Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine, but it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Johnson said. Further, the UK PM claimed that the British government has been the first nation to recognise the threat and provide armaments to assist the Ukrainians in their defence.

Johnson even asserted, “We will stand by that endeavour, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country,” The Guardian reported.

UK to provide nearly 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began on February 24, the United Kingdom has shown its solidarity, support and compassion for the war-torn country and its people. The British Prime Minister has even pushed for more weapons and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as part of a package of aid to Kyiv in the midst of the conflict.

Recently, the UK government has announced that it will provide Ukraine with 287 mobile generators as Russian hostility continues to undermine the country's electrical supplies. These generators, which have enough electricity to power approximately 8,000 homes, will be used for hospitals, shelters, and other critical services, as per Kyiv Independent. London has already sent 569 generators to Ukraine.

(Image: AP)