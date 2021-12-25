UK To Relax Immigration Laws To Recruit, Retain Care Workers Amid Shortage Of Workforce

The UK is facing a shortage of care workers, prompting the government to announce that the immigration rules for overseas care workers will be temporarily relaxed in order to recruit and retain them. As per the reports of the BBC, the government stated that social care employees, care assistants and home care workers will be able to apply for 12-month health and care visas, which the government claims will make it easier to fill workforce vacancies.

The shortage of care workers came after the UK left the EU, which meant social care professionals from EU nations had to apply for a visa to work in the UK, prompting many to leave the country. Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) stated that the pandemic presented unprecedented obstacles for the health sector, according to the Guardian. This announcement comes in response to the Migration Advisory Committee's suggestion, which stated that the health care sector was facing serious and escalating difficulties.

The care workers must get at least £20,480 per year

After arriving in the UK, the care workers must get at least £20,480, which is around 20 lakh Rs per year. The changes are scheduled to go into effect early next year, according to the BBC. DHSC announced that the care workers from other countries will be allowed to travel to the UK with their dependents, including partners and children, and the visa will provide a road to permanent residency.

The department also stated that applications will be processed more quickly and visa fees will be decreased. The normal application price for a health and care worker visa is £232 for individuals staying in the UK for up to three years and £464 for those staying longer than three years. Visas can be valid for up to five years before being renewed. Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated that it is critical that they continue to do everything possible to protect the social care industry during the pandemic and beyond, according to BBC.

The Care Industry was facing problems states UK Home Secretary

Priti Patel, who is the Home Secretary of the UK stated that the care industry was facing problems and that the adjustment to the health and care visa would alleviate some of the problems being experienced, according to BBC. Care providers are dealing with high vacancy rates, and the recent expansion of Omicron is exacerbating the problem.

