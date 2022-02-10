UK To Send 1K Troops To Eastern Europe If Needed, Announces Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

The United Kingdom (UK) is placing 1,000 troops on standby to provide assistance to eastern Europe in case of a refugee catastrophe if Russia launches a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure was announced by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in an official statement on February 10.

He is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on February 11. According to Wallace, it will show Russian President Vladimir Putin that NATO nations, including the United Kingdom, are united in their opposition to Russian aggression.

What this is really about is saying to President Putin [that] NATO is not flaky. NATO will stand by its members, big or small," he stated.

Although Ukraine is not a NATO member, Wallace believes that an invasion of the country would cause a refugee catastrophe in its NATO neighbours, especially Poland. He added that troops on standby would be deployed wherever there were going to be consequences from any Russian invasion into Ukraine that were going to be felt particularly badly or risked undermining stability.

Moreover, Boris Johnson warned that Europe was in the midst of the most perilous moment in what is the continent's largest security crisis in decades and that the chances of avoiding a conflict were bleak. On the Ukrainian border, Russia has gathered more than 100,000 troops. Moreover, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, met with Putin in Moscow this week and said Putin guaranteed no deterioration or escalation in Ukraine.

Russia began 10 days of joint military training with Belarus

However, on Thursday, Russia began 10 days of joint military training with Belarus, a country that shares a long border with Ukraine, in a escalatory action, according to the US. Johnson stated that he believes Putin has not yet decided whether or not to launch a military expedition into Ukraine, but cautioned that the situation may quickly deteriorate.

"It's important to send a message to Russia to say, look, we want a dialogue, we want a way through this, but ... currently Russia is now deploying over half its combat troops ... on the borders of Ukraine and in Belarus. We are not just going to let that happen without NATO having a response to defend its own members," he further stated.

Moreover, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss landed in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of her scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. She stated that she intends to make it plain that Russia must remove its forces quickly and respect Ukraine's sovereignty or face grave consequences.

