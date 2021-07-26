UK To Unveil Surveillance App To Tackle Surging Levels Of Obesity Among Citizens: Report

The UK government might soon roll out a pilot scheme to tackle obesity among its citizens with the help of a surveillance device that will track people’s routines including — shopping lists and running errands and more. The government will then reward those who make healthier choices. As per The Telegraph, the British government-backed programme will be based on incentivizing the citizens who choose a less fattening diet and walk more, amid the rising concerns of obesity in the nation. The special mobile application is expected to be unveiled in the next six months as it is still in the works with several companies for signing up to participate.

The report has also suggested that the app might be introduced nationwide during the end of the year to coordinate the efforts with trend of 'new year resolutions'. The UK residents who opt for fruits and vegetables in the supermarket will be given “free treats” along with the ones who increase their daily exercises such as walking and running among other activities. The points that would be awarded in the app would reportedly be exchanged for event tickets, discounts, and other such perks and bonuses.

The app would cost the UK govt $8.25 mn

As per the report, the pilot project would cost the Boris Johnson-led government £6 million or $8.25 million. Business entrepreneur Sir Keith Mills who is behind the popular Air Miles and Nectar customer loyalty programmes is also said to have been involved in its rollout. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is believed to have given a nod to the “radical” new scheme because he is more than eager to manage the obesity levels in Britain. The UK reportedly has one of the worst records in Western Europe in regards to the health of the citizens as the majority of British nationals are overweight.

In Britain, as per resorts, more than a million people have been hospitalised last year due to obesity-related illnesses. The Telegraph quoted an unnamed Whitehall source saying that there is a whole team in Downing Street working on this, and the Prime Minister thinks that the government simply cannot go on as before and that they must now tackle it head-on. The official further reportedly said that UK PM takes the matter of obesity personally and is presently on a “very rigorous diet” himself.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash