UK Top Court Rejects Julian Assange's Appeal Against US Extradition On Espionage Charges

In a major development, UK's top court on Monday rejected WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's plea seeking permission to appeal against his extradition by the United States in the second round, AP reported. The court while retracting Assange's appeal stated that the case “didn’t raise an arguable point of law.”

The development comes right after Julian Assange won the first stage of his appeal against the UK lower court verdict that had allowed the United States to extradite him and investigate espionage charges against him. Quashing the lower court’s verdict, the UK High court in London, in January 2022, granted permission to 50-year-old Assange to appeal the case in the UK Supreme Court.

The High court's judgement in Assange’s long fight to avoid charges in the United States over WikiLeaks' release of confidential documents shielded him from being questioned by the US Administration. However, not anymore, as his plea has been turned down in the second round.

Besides, Earlier in December last year, the US had won its appeal to extradite Assange. The district court judge in London had earlier rejected the US extradition request, claiming that Assange would kill himself if kept in severe US prison circumstances. However, afterwards, US authorities assured the WikiLeaks founder that he would not undergo the harsh punishment, which reassured the judges and they permitted the extradition.

Assange wanted in the US for leaking defence information

In the United States, Assange is wanted over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and leak national defence information following WikiLeaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Assange has been denying any wrongdoing and has bagged support from across the world. He has also won the case from international human rights organisations and journalist groups.

The WikiLeaks founder is an Australian citizen and was arrested in 2019 after spending at least six years in the Ecuadorian embassy. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in January this year, the 50-year-old won the first stage of an appeal to fight extradition to the US.



