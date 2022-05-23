UK: Tory Leader Tightlipped About Person Who Arranged Meet Between PM Johnson & Sue Gray

Ahead of the much-anticipated 'partygate' scandal report, new allegations that claimed a meeting was held between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sue Gray, a senior civil servant investigating the accusation have again created a row. However, while speaking to Sky News, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi repeatedly denied revealing who was behind the organisation of the meeting. Zahawi maintained that he did not know who called the meeting and what was discussed. He said the investigator had "full control" over what would be printed in the Partygate investigation report. When asked again to reveal the name of the meeting arranger, he accused the BBC of throwing mud at something that doesn't exist.

According to the multiple media reports, it is expected that the top civil servant turned partygate investigator would publish her findings this week. As per the allegations, the meeting was called to discuss the outcome of the investigation before making it public. "I don't know the details of all the meetings that happen but what I do know is that the PM has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted. He's always wanted her to go wherever the evidence takes her," Mirror quoted Zahawi as saying. According to him, Sue Gray maintains the "highest level of professionalism" in the investigation.

"She didn't pull her punches in her first report you remember and then the PM came to Parliament, made the changes in fact to No 10 (British Prime Minister's office) as the report was critical of the way No 10 was operating," he said.

"All I can say to you is the meeting that took place between Sue Gray and the Prime Minister - I can't tell you who called the meeting," he added.

What is the Partygarte scandal?

As per the allegation levelled against British PM Johnson, he had attended several booze parties at Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Ever since the row erupted last year, Opposition MPs in the UK have been seeking an honest answer from the UK PM and demanding an unconditional apology regarding the same.

(Image: AP/@Suegrayco/Twitter)