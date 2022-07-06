Another Setback For Boris Johnson: Tory MP Chris Skidmore Submits Letter Of No Confidence

In a recent development, a leader of the ruling Conservative Party in the United Kingdom has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On Wednesday, Chris Skidmore took to Twitter to reveal that he has submitted the said letter to Graham Brady - chair of the 1922 Committee or Conservative Private Members' Committee. This comes amid a flurry of resignations from Boris Johnson's cabinet.

The UK Prime Minister has become the cynosure of criticism following the resignation of his own MPs over his conduct. Meanwhile, Skidmore has called for a change in Tory rules to remove Johnson as the country's Prime Minister.

"Recent events have revealed that the Prime Minister repeatedly was informed and knew about allegations of sexual misconduct and previously upheld complaints against a member of the government. He (Johnson) subsequently took the decision to promote this person into a position responsible for the welfare of Conservative Members of Parliament," Skidmore wrote in his letter referring to the handling of the Chris Pincher case. Notably, Conservative leader Picher has been charged with sexual assault cases against him, one in 2013 and another six years later in 2019.

My letter to Sir Graham Brady pic.twitter.com/VjrF9PtzZy — Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) July 6, 2022

Conservative MP accuses PM Johnson of not being truthful in his response

In his letter, Skidmore stated that the Prime Minister has not been truthful in his response to these events with the party, the media, his own advisers, or employees at Number 10.

"This is an extremely grave situation, that is tantamount to an effective cover-up of sexual abuse that would never be tolerated in any normal, functioning, workplace," the former Conservative party vice chair remarked.

Skidmore further contended that the rules needed to be amended to allow another vote of no-confidence to be held because the new information surfaced only after the last vote of no-confidence, which PM Johnson survived.

Tory MPs call for a change in rule to initiate another no-confidence vote against the PM

It is pertinent to mention here that UK Prime Minister Johnson received the backing of 59% of his MPs in the confidence vote which narrowly avoided the threat to his leadership in June. As per the existing Tory party rules, once a no-confidence vote is held and a leader receives enough support to continue, he/she will not be subjected to another vote for a year. Meanwhile, Tory MPs have called for a change in the rule to initiate another no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister in six months time.

Image: Twitter/@BorisJohnson/@CSkidmoreUK