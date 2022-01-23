UK: Tory MP Nusrat Ghani Claims She Was Fired Because Of Her Religious Faith; 'Humiliated'

A Tory MP has recently claimed that she was told by a Conservative party whip that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was making colleagues “uncomfortable”. It is to mention Nusrat Ghani, the Tory MP for Wealden in East Sussex, was fired from her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajiv Javid as chancellor. In an interview with Sunday Times, Nusrat has now claimed that she was told that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.

“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” Nusrat Ghani told the media outlet.

“When I challenged whether this was in any way acceptable and made clear there was little I could do about my identity, I had to listen to a monologue on how hard it was to define when people are being racist and that the party doesn’t have a problem and I needed to do more to defend it. ​​It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” she added.

However, following her interview, a government official close to the whips’ office denied the allegation. Chief whip Mark Spencer identified himself as the person Nusrat’s claims were about. While taking to Twitter, the MP for Sherwood branded the accusations as “false” and “defamatory” and claimed that he had never used those words”. In a series of tweets, Spencer stated that Nusrat “declined” to refer the matter to the Conservative Party for a formal investigation, claiming he gave evidence about it to an Islamophobia inquiry.

To ensure other Whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening.



These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me — Mark Spencer (@Mark_Spencer) January 22, 2022

Tory Minister to discuss Nusrat's claims next week

Meanwhile, senior Tory minister, William Wragg, praised Nusrat’s courage in speaking out. He called Nusrat Ghani “very brave” and added that he was truly appalled to learn of her experience. “She shows such strength and integrity supporting others,” he tweeted.

It is to mention that Wragg was the first to raise the issue of discrimination among Conservative party members. Now, Wragg, who is the ​chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, is due to discuss the claims with a Scotland Yard detective next week, adding to the pressure on UK PM Boris Johnson, who is already facing calls to resign over lockdown parties in Downing Street.