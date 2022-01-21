UK: Tory Rebels Mull Publishing Messages From Whips Amid Government 'blackmail' Claims

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been facing allegations in the partygate scandal, has rejected allegations of blackmail and intimidation of Tory MPs pushing for a no-confidence vote, news agency Sputnik reported. The statement from Johnson came as reports emerged that the Conservative Party lawmakers in the UK, who want to force Johnson out of office, are mulling publishing messages from Tory whips to prove they blackmailed and threatened the MPs, Sputnik cited the reports of The Times. Further, the report said, "Pork Pie plotters were comparing memos and examining whether or not to make public texts and other evidence they have from the whips." It is worth mentioning that a group of 20 individuals was named "Pork Pie plotters" as they reportedly plan to oust Johnson by submitting enough no-confidence motions in order to trigger a leadership challenge.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the allegations, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab termed the statement "nonsense." However, he acknowledged any "deliberate falsehood" would leave the "British Prime Minister in jeopardy." Notably, earlier this month Johnson, confessed that he had attended drinks in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Opposition MPs are now seeking an honest answer from the UK PM

However, Johnson categorically denied he had any idea of the social gathering. According to a report by Sputnik, Metropolitan Police confirmed it contacted the Cabinet Office over a "bring your own booze party" on May 20, 2020, which came to light from a "leaked email". The Opposition MPs are now seeking an honest answer from the UK PM in the partygate row and demanded an unconditional apology for the same. "These are rules that he himself put in place… If the prime minister himself has not followed that guidance if he was at that party when others were told to remain in their homes and not mix with others, that is simply unacceptable," Sputnik quoted Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross as saying. "And if he has misled parliament, in my view he can't continue," added Ross.

Image: AP