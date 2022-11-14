UK Town Gets pavement That Generates Electricity When Pedestrians Walk On It

In an interesting development, a town in the United Kingdom has unveiled a new pavement that generates electricity when people walk or run on it. The electric pavement installed in Telford works on a mechanism that is similar to the kinetic dance floor. When pedestrians or runners step on the bouncy section on Station Way, electricity is generated that flows through wires ending in the mobile phone chargers installed into a nearby bench. Also, a solar-powered screen has been installed that shows the amount of energy being generated by commuters' footsteps between Telford Central train station and the town center.

UK: Telford town gets pavement that generates electricity when pedestrians walk on it

Notably, this comes at a time when the world climate summit COP27 is underway with leaders already discussing ways to address climate issues, including new ways to move away from fossil fuels and bring a green revolution around the world. BBC quoted Councillor Carolyn Healy as saying that the electric pavement was an "engaging" way to show how clean electricity can be generated.

She said, "In Telford, the pavement will make people much more aware about climate change issues... because this is something that is engaging, you can walk across it when you're coming back off the train into Telford, and you can see the screen pop up and tell you the energy you're creating."

"It’s also about letting people know what we’re doing as a council to fight climate change, which we hope will inspire them to make sustainable changes in their own lives," she said.

It is worth mentioning here that the people-powered footpath is part of a multimillion-dollar project by the council to invest in measures to address climate change. However, this is not the first project of this kind, as a similar electric footpath was installed in October across the globe, from Milan to Hong Kong and Dubai. For the unversed, the pavement consists of tiles made from stainless steel and rubber that contain an electromagnetic generator that can produce 2.1 watts of electricity every hour.

