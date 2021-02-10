UK Transport Minister Urges People To Stay At Home And Avoid Travel Amid COVID-19 Scare

Britain Transport Minister Grant Shapps urges people to stay at home and avoid travel as he says that 217,415 people have so far been stopped on public transport for failure to wear a face covering, with 7,755 ejected & 2,549 penalised. He further said that the people should not plan any holiday both domestic and abroad. Speaking to the BBC Radio, Shapps said that until a route out of the lockdown is known, or until there is a status of the vaccination campaign, one should not go out.

National lockdown rules still apply in England. STAY HOME. If you have to travel, wear a face-covering unless exempt.



217,415 people have so far been stopped on public transport for failure to wear a face covering, with 7,755 ejected & 2,549 penalised. https://t.co/sM3RNl0T0v — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 8, 2021

“National lockdown rules still apply in England. STAY HOME. If you have to travel, wear a face-covering unless exempt”, he wrote on his official Twitter handle. According to the official website of the government of the UK, approximately, 1 in 3 people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and could be spreading it without realising it. Therefore, one should avoid all the non-essential meetings and interactions. Also, all the guidelines should be followed.

UK bans flights

To prevent the country from the deadly virus, the UK banned flights from the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to protect its citizens from the new coronavirus variant from South Africa. Only the british, irish and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK will be allowed to enter. However, they will have to self-isolate for 10 days at home. With three more places being banned, the ‘red list’ now comprises 3 countries in total.

Another variant emerged in the UK last December and it was recently revealed that it has become 70 per cent more transmissible. According to a journal, which is analysed after collaboration with 50 scientists stated that the deadly variant may become the dominant strain by late March this year. The paper stated that the US labs are still sequencing only a small subset of coronavirus samples.

(Image Credits: AP/GrantShapps/Twitter)