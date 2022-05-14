UK Transport Secretary Promises First Ever Net-zero Transatlantic Flight In 2023

A net-zero emission transatlantic flight is expected to take to the skies in 2023, announced the UK government. Notably, the new plane would be powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that would "usher in a new era of guilt-free flying in the coming decades," said the Department for Transport.

The announcement was made by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who met with airline executives and the international sector to work closely with the UK government to deliver the demonstrator flight next year, paving the way for emission-free flights.

UK: Net-zero flight to take to the skies in 2023

According to a joint press release issued by the Department for Transport and The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, the launch of transatlantic flights will take forward the sustainable aviation fuel industry, which will contribute to carbon savings, improve domestic fuel security, support thousands of green jobs, and put flying on a more sustainable path. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, "That's not just great news for the environment, it's great news for passengers who will be able to visit the Big Apple without increasing damaging greenhouse gas emissions."

In the UK, the SAF industry could provide employment to around 5,200 people directly and 13,600 through global exports, with an annual turnover of £2.3bn (230 crore rupees) by the end of 2040. According to the report, the fuel is made from waste materials such as household waste or used cooking oil. It saves more than 70% compared to conventional fossil jet fuel when fully replacing kerosene.

"This trailblazing net-zero emissions flight, a world first, will demonstrate the vital role that sustainable aviation fuel can play in decarbonizing aviation in line with our ambitious net-zero targets," he added. "It's crucial that we place sustainability at the heart of the aviation industry's recovery from COVID-19 and I look forward to working with them on this challenge, which will lower the impact flying across the Atlantic has on the planet," he said.

Notably, the current jet fuel specification does not support the use of 100 SAF in planes. For net zero-emission, SAF use needs to be complemented by additional decarbonization measures. However, the British government has decided to increase the testing and approval of 100% SAF to unlock the full decarbonization potential of this technology.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, said, "UK airlines strongly support the development of a UK SAF industry, which will play a vital role in helping our sector deliver net-zero emissions by 2050, as we are committed to doing." He added, "This announcement will provide additional momentum to achieve this and, alongside the recent £180 million in Treasury support for the development of new UK SAF plants, demonstrates the commitment of the government to making SAF a key part of the decarbonization of aviation."

Image: AP/ Representative