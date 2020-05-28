UK: Travel Bosses Urge Govt To Withdraw 14-day Mandatory Quarantine For Travellers

In a letter signed by over 70 travel industry bosses, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been appealed to withdraw the protocol that requires the international travellers to mandatorily quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the UK. Earlier, last week, the UK government announced tough new measures for the overseas travellers entering the country with 14-day mandatory quarantines and possible fines for a breach.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, said while speaking at the press conference at Downing Street, London that the new measures will come into force from June 8 onwards and with penalties of up to 1,000 pounds for quarantine breaches enforced from mid-June. “We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave,” said Patel. “I fully expect the majority of people will do the right thing and abide by these measures. But we will take enforcement action against a small reckless minority of people who endanger the safety of others,” she added. The measure came with an exception to the nationals from the Republic of Ireland.

Quarantine plans were 'poor'

However, in the letter sent as of May 28, the prominent travel industry tycoons accused the government of being “slow” in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as per the reports. Further, it accused the UK ministers of procrastinating on the status of refund credit notes, sometimes offered as an alternative to a cash refund amid the grounding of several flights. The CEO of tour operator Red Savannah, George Morgan-Grenville, was quoted saying that the quarantine plans were poorly drafted and had loopholes, they were wholly detrimental to industry recovery and were least effective. He added saying that while the travel companies competed on this very issue, the leaders were united on that front.

Earlier, citing the rules to the new guidelines, the Cabinet minister reportedly said that spot checks at the airport would be done by the UK Border Force to ensure travellers adhered to the protocol. Further, she added that those failing to comply would be prohibited to enter the UK. Responding to criticism around the new rules, Home Office Chief Scientific Adviser John Aston said, “As the number of infections within the UK drops, we must now manage the risk of transmissions being reintroduced from elsewhere.”

(Image Credit: AP)