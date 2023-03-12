UK Treasury Assures 'resilient' Banking System Can Withstand Silicon Valley Bank Debacle

The Finance Ministry of the United Kingdom has assured top tech figures in the country that the overall banking system is resilient enough to withstand the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fiasco. In a statement meant to provide some relief to growing concerns, the ministry said that the collapse of the bank and its UK branch remains specific to it exclusively, and does not cause any collateral damage to other banks operating in the UK.

"The government recognises that tech sector companies are often not cashflow-positive as they grow and that they rely on cash on deposits to cover their day-to-day costs," the ministry said, according to Sky News. The UK Treasury and the Bank of England remain at work, attempting to mitigate the fallout.

On Friday, the Bank of England said that it was seeking a court order to put SVB UK into an insolvency procedure after US regulators seized its parent company SVB Financial Group. The insolvency procedure for British banks would make some depositors eligible for receiving £85,000 as compensation or £170,000 for joint accounts.

British tech giants address letter to Jeremy Hunt

Moreover, the Bank of London is also considering the idea of somehow saving the UK branch of SVB. However, this might be a challenge, as it was set up merely two years ago. This comes after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday as depositors started to withdraw their money, thus pushing the bank into bankruptcy.

As the news broke out, over 250 tech company chief executives provided their signatures in a letter addressed to UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. The letter stated that the insolvency posed "an existential threat to the UK tech sector" and tech founders would be "running numbers to see if they were potentially technically insolvent." "Most businesses are operating on very fine margins in the current economy and the contagion from the initial insolvencies will be vast and impact the economy far beyond the tech sector," it read.