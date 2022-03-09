UK Treasury Claims 'no Public Money' Used To Settle Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Case

Duke of York Prince Andrew’s sexual assault case which was dismissed after a financial settlement out of court did not involve taxpayer’s money, UK Treasury has confirmed on Tuesday. “No public funds had been used to pay legal or settlement fee” the UK Treasury said in an order that was published, adding that Prince Andrew’s sex abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has brought the civil sexual assault case against the British Queen’s second son to a closure. “The principles for managing resources in UK public sector organizations are set out in Managing Public Money, which is published by the Treasury,” clarified the HM Treasury. It went to add, that no member of the Royal Family receives a private income from the Grant or any other public funds.

Case closed by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan

Queen, who receives the sovereign grant to fund her official duties as Head of State, also surrenders the revenue from the Crown Estate, which she owns as reigning Monarch, to the British government, Britain’s finance ministry confirmed. The sexual abuse case was closed by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court after the request of both Giuffre and Andrew as they had reached a financial settlement on February 15. An undisclosed payment was made by the British Queen’s second son Andrew, which is being reported as a “substantial donation” paid to his accuser Giuffre’s charity. Court documents filed as of Tuesday read “Stipulation of Dismissal” subjecting the legal action to be dismissed.

As the report of the settlement emerged, Labour Party Member of Parliament (MP) Andy McDonald intended to seek assurance that public money wasn’t going to be used as payout for the lawsuit with Virginia Guiffre. The "settlement in principle", reportedly amounting to close to £12 million, was reached between plaintiff Guiffre and the Prince. At least £2 million of the total sum was "personally" donated by Queen Elizabeth II to Guiffre's charity.

"We don't know the precise figure but there is a risk that this will be at public expense so we need to have that resolved. We need to know exactly where the money is coming from," UK Labour Party MP Andy McDonald had said in televised comments. He had added that he will raise the issue at the UK Parliament. At the time, Buckingham Palace had declined to comment on the reports. As the lawsuit was filed, the British Queen also stripped Prince Andrew from his patronages and honorary military roles.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Harryjonesxx