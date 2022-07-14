UK: Truss Launches Her Leadership Bid, Says 'I Am Ready To Be Prime Minister From Day 1'

In an effort to counter the support for Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, the UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced her candidacy for the Conservative Party leadership. Truss used her campaign launching event in central London to highlight her abilities as prime minister.

🔴 Watch LIVE: The Liz for Leader campaign launch https://t.co/7e0zZYZzmj — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 14, 2022

Announcing her bid for the top job, Truss stated, "I will campaign as a Conservative, and I will govern as a Conservative. I can lead, I can make tough decisions, I can get things done. I am ready to be Prime Minister from day one."

Truss stated that families are vital, an important aspect of our existence and a critical building block for a stable society.

Around 24 MPs currently support Truss publicly, including Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, two Boris Johnson partisans. She will have to defeat Sunak and Mordaunt, with both having more support among MPs, if she hopes to make it to the final round. Wednesday night saw the elimination of Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi from the race, with Hunt endorsing Rishi Sunak.

On July 14, a second ballot is expected to be cast. Anyone who receives fewer than 30 votes will be eliminated, and if all candidates receive that number of votes, the last-placed contender will be eliminated.

'Delivery, Delivery and Delivery'

Speaking to reporters, Liz Truss stated that she will bring "tax cuts for ordinary people" as well as increased investment in all sectors of the UK. She stated that she will look into family taxation as well, which includes caregivers and farmers. Further, the leader believes that economic success may be achieved by "working relentlessly together as a team and focusing on delivery, delivery and delivery."

She also promised to reverse National Insurance and corporation tax increases. Truss has promised to "be bold" with the economy as she strives to restore momentum and reach the final two contenders for president. Truss also declared that she will increase defence expenditure up to 3% by the end of the decade, but she avoided specific concerns about taxes and the economy, instead promising a fresh budget and spending review when she takes office.