UK University To Return 'priceless' Bronze Sculpture To Nigeria Acquired In 1897

The University of Aberdeen in Scotland has decided to return Benin bronze, a sculpture that was taken by British soldiers from Nigeria during colonial time. Many of the soldiers and administrators had sold the Benin objects to museums or private collectors. The bronze sculpture depicting an Oba (king) of Benin was acquired by the University in 1957 at an auction and is considered as an example of Benin Late Period Art.

An expert panel of academicians and curators and representatives of the University Court, the Hunterian Museum in the University of Glasgow and Nigerian claimants had recommended its return to Nigeria. The University of Aberdeen has become the first institution that has agreed to full repatriation from a museum of a Benin bronze. Professor George Boyne, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen has welcomed the decision of the University of Aberdeen Court.

"It would not have been right to have retained an item of such great cultural importance that was acquired in such reprehensible circumstances. We therefore decided that an unconditional return is the most appropriate action we can take, and are grateful for the close collaboration with our partners in Nigeria," said Boyne.

The University has now started the arrangements for the return of the Head of an Oba, and have collaborated in organising a celebratory event to mark its return home. The Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria Alhaji Lai Mohammad has said that the decision of the University in the release of the "priceless antiquity" is a step in the right direction. Nigerian government for the last 40 years have called for the return of such items. Several museums have been discussing the Benin bronze in their collections and have been supporting the creation of the Edo museum of West African Art in Benin City to display the returned items under the agreement by all parties. Neil Curtis, Head of Museums and Special Collections said that the University had previously for the return but the procedure had to be followed.

“An ongoing review of the collections identified the Head of an Oba as having been acquired in a way that we now consider to have been extremely immoral, so we took a proactive approach to identify the appropriate people to discuss what to do”

Benin City was the centre of a powerful and long-lasting kingdom in West Africa of the Edo people, known for its tradition of high-quality metal in the 17th century. British soldiers in Nigeria had taken the Benin bronze during the 19th-century European colonial expansion. The expansion of British trade and colonial control in the later 19th century brought it into conflict with the Kingdom of Benin. The city was attacked by British forces in 1897 with many people in the kingdom getting killed. The royal palace was burned and looted with the King being exiled.

