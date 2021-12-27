UK: Unvaccinated People 60 Times More Likely To Be Admitted To ICU With COVID, Says Study

A latest study by the United Kingdom's Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) revealed that unvaccinated people are up to 60 times more likely to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with COVID-19. The study discovered that the most significant difference in admission rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients occurred in the age group of 60-69 years old. Over a six-month period this year, the study looked at how many people per 100,000 in the population ended up in ICU with confirmed COVID, breaking down the data into patient vaccination status, as per The Independent.

Between May and November this year, the rate of hospitalisation for double-dosed COVID patients in their 60s was merely 0.6 cases per 100,000 people on an average weekly basis. However, unvaccinated people of the same age, had a rate of 37.3 per 100,000 per week, resulting in relative risk of about 60 times higher, according to the study. The INCARC found a significant variation in admission rates in other age groups, regardless of whether or not they had been vaccinated.

When comparing individuals who were vaccinated and those who were not, people in their 50s and 70s reported a 30-times difference in average weekly admission rates. Meanwhile, unvaccinated people in their 30s and 40s are 10-15 times more likely to end up in ICU in comparison to vaccinated people, the findings noted. The admission rates were eight times higher for unvaccinated 18 to 29-year-olds. The study comes as the United Kingdom set daily records for the number of people taking the COVID-19 vaccine between December 16 to 22. According to the recent official data, the number of people receiving their first doses of the vaccine increased dramatically in the run-up to Christmas, reported The Independent.

Daily COVID-19 numbers could reach up to 2 million: UK scientists

As the UK is witnessing a rapid surge in Omicron cases, scientists in the country warned the government last week that daily numbers could reach between 600,000 to 2 million by the end of the month if stringent measures are not taken. According to the government's SPI-M-O group of scientists, hospitalizations might reach 3,000 to 10,000 per day and deaths could reach 600 to 6,000 a day, reported The Guardian. They also advised the government to reintroduce stricter regulations as quickly as possible.

