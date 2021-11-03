UK Unveils Gold, Silver Commemorative Coins To Celebrate Mahatma Gandhi

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom unveiled a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi. Unveiled by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the coin features an image of India’s national flower, alongside one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes – 'My life is my message'.

The coin, which is available both in gold and silver, is a part of the Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection, which includes 1g and 5g gold bars in henna-style packaging, and the UK’s first gold bar depicting Lakshmi – the Hindu goddess of wealth.

'A fitting tribute'

Rishi Sunak said: "This coin is a fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world." "As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali. Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time," the Chancellor of the Exchequer added.

The coin, which is worth £5, will go on sale on November 3. The design was approved by Rishi Sunak.

Chief Customer Officer for The Royal Mint, Nicola Howell, said: "As we approach Diwali celebrations, we are delighted to unveil the first official UK coin commemorating the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The beautiful design builds on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India."

The announcement comes as India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year. The buzz around a coin being minted as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi started doing the rounds last year when the UK treasury announced, "The Royal Mint Advisory Committee is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi."

The statement was released after Rishik Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee to recognize the contributions of the Black, Asian, and other minority ethnic communities.