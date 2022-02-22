UK Unveils 'living With COVID' Strategy; To End Self-isolation & Free Testing In England

United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson has announced an end to free COVID-19 testing in England from April 1, while all restrictions imposed to curb the spread of infection will be lifted on Thursday. As part of his "living with COVID" strategy, the UK PM told the lawmakers that the legal obligation to isolate people who tested positive for the virus will be lifted. It is to mention that free COVID-19 testing would only be available for the most vulnerable individuals from April 1, BBC reported.

In a bid to prevent stockpiling of free lateral flow tests before the April 1 deadline, people are now allowed to purchase a free kit every three days, rather than every 24 hours. According to Sky News, these amendments would be subjected to Parliament's approval.

UK's 'living with COVID' strategy

According to BBC, from February 21, the government removed the guidance for workers as well as students in most of the educational and daycare establishments to undergo asymptomatic testing twice weekly. Further, starting on February 24, Thursday, self-isolation will no longer be needed for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. The patients are advised to remain at home for at least five days and avoid getting in contact with others. Regular contact tracing will be phased out, meaning that fully vaccinated close contacts and those under the age of 18 would no longer be obliged to test daily for seven days. The £500 self-isolation assistance payment for low-income persons who test positive for COVID-19 will be discontinued.

Moreover, from April 1, people with coronavirus symptoms will be requested to take personal responsibility to determine whether or not to stay at home. The British government's current guidelines on COVID-19 passports will be phased out, and locations will no longer be encouraged to use the NHS COVID-19 pass.

This virus is not going away: UK PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while addressing a press conference on Monday said, “Today is not the day we can declare victory over COVID because this virus is not going away.” Further, he described the outbreak as "two of the darkest, grimmest years in our peacetime history,” BBC reported.

Stating that the country has passed the 'highly mutated' Omicron's peak with fewer instances and hospital admissions, he said the nation could now complete the "transition back towards normality" while still having contingencies in place to deal with a COVID comeback. The PM also claimed that the nation is presently in a situation to go from "government restrictions to personal responsibility" as part of his strategy for "living with COVID", according to Sky News.

COVID cases in England

Meanwhile, the UK on Monday reported 38,409 verified daily cases with 15 fatalities on Monday. As per Worldometers, over 18,654,572 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 160,610 people have lost their lives due to the infection.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)