UK Urges IOC To Maintain Olympic Ban On Russian, Belarusian Athletes

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United Kingdom would continue to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, reported The Guardian. "The United Kingdom will continue to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sporting events, including at next year’s Olympics," said Lucy Frazer, the UK's Culture Secretary. This statement by UK's Culture Secretary comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced, in January, that it was “exploring a pathway” for Ukraine's and Russia's athletes to compete as neutrals in qualification events for the Paris Games.

"We have strong concerns on how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as 'neutrals' — under the IOC's conditions of no identification with their country — when they are directly funded and supported by their states," reads their statement.

However, this decision has not been accepted by more than 30 nations, including the United States, France, the UK, and Germany. Notably, these nations have pledged their support for the ban to stay in place while the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

“We agree that (Russia’s president, Vladimir) Putin cannot use sport to legitimise his actions on the world stage,” Frazer said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Frazer chaired a meeting with the ministers from countries who are in support of continuing the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, called the IOC's plan “not credible” and has requested the governing body to reconsider its position.

Ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes continues

The group of more than 30 countries has affirmed their support for Ukraine and would continue to do the same, read the statement released on continuing the ban on Russian athletes.

"Today we are setting out our serious concerns with the International Olympic Committee’s plans which could see a route back into elite athletics for Russia and Belarus," read the press statement.

Further, while backing Ukraine, they expressed their concerns over the spring offensive by Russia is imminent and urged "the IOC to reconsider its position". Further, in January, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian athletes have “no place” at the Paris Olympics and declared to boycott the Games if Russian athletes would be allowed to compete, even as neutrals. However, The Russian counterpart, Oleg Matytsin had called it as "unacceptable".