UK Variant Of Coronavirus Has 'significantly Higher' Mortality Rate: Study

Scientists have found that the more virulent UK strain of the coronavirus which was first detected across England and London has a "significantly higher” mortality rate. The variant dubbed as B.1.1.7, is “more lethal, and leads to more hospitalizations and caseload” as compared to the other mutants, based on the analysis of data released by New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) on SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. After several preliminary analyses, it was found that the death rate from the new SARS-CoV-2strain was 70 percent more lethal, a study published British Medical Journal on Wednesday revealed.

Among those infected with the UK variant, there was a relative hazard of death “within 28 days of test”, NERVTAG said in an alarming finding, which it shared with WHO’s SAGE. This was confirmed by researchers who conducted additional evaluations and found that the B.1.1.7 variant which was approximately 40-70 percent more contagious led to 227 fatalities in a sample of 54,906 patients.

“Based on the analyses, there is a realistic possibility that infection with VOC B.1.1.7 is associated with an increased risk of death compared to infection with non-VOC viruses,” the study claimed. READ | Patients with UK, South Africa variants of virus found in Surat

Increased rate of fatality

The new study backed the UK government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance’s preliminary analyses that suggested that in every 1000 men aged 60 years who were infected with the new variant 13 or 14 might be expected to die. Meanwhile, with respect to women, fatalities were10 in 1000 from the original variant. Researchers also found that around 8 percent of the total deaths occurring did not need hospital admission. “But what we have not been able to detect yet is an increased rate of hospitalization, or once in the hospital, an increased rate of dying with this variant versus another variant, so that’s where the uncertainty lies and that’s where the work is needed,” John Edmunds, a professor in the Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said.

“The evidence is pretty solid,” scientist John Edmunds said in the study.

Earlier, similarly, speaking at the Downing Street press conference, the UK PM warned that the UK mutant of the coronavirus identified in southeast England has a higher rate of mortality than the SARS-CoV-2. The average fatality rate in the vulnerable age groups over 60-year-old from COVID-19 was about 10 per 1,000, his chief medical advisor explained during a conference.