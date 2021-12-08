UK Veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman Set To Say Goodbye To British Parliament After 40 Yrs

After serving for nearly four decades as Labour MP, Harriet Harman is expected to say goodbye to the British Parliament, reported The Mirror. According to the media reports, the longest-serving MP has announced his decision on Tuesday. However, the exact dates are yet to be announced by Harman. The 71-year-old MP, Harman had entered into politics in 1982. She first joined the Commons as MP for Camberwell and Peckham when she was only 31-year-old. As she decided to step down from her post, she would be Britain’s longest-serving female MP. The veteran leader, who is better known as the ‘mother of the House’, has won accolades from all the parties for her dedication to her job.

During her distinguished political career, she has handled different portfolios. She served as acting Labour leader and deputy leader and Secretary of State for Social Security. As she has been deeply interested in social works including raising her voice for the rights of women, she became the first Minister for Women. She also won the title of feminist campaigner during her political career. Apart from holding posts related to social development, she also served as a Justice Minister, Leader of the House of Commons and Solicitor General, according to The Mirror.

"I feel I can leave the House of Commons now convinced that Labour is augmenting strength under the guidance of Keir Starmer and the new unit he has selected. It has been an unbelievable honour to be a Member of Parliament serving for the people of Camberwell and Peckham for almost 40 years," The Mirror quoted the emails that she sent to her constituents.

"I will leave the House of Commons with my feminism"

Sharing old memories, Harman said when she entered the Parliament, there was a ratio of 97:3, where the least one represented the women MPs. According to her, there were only 11 women in 1982 but now there are 104 Labour women, "and across all parties women MPs are a "critical mass", she said. "But there remains much more to be done till women genuinely share political power with men on equal terms and until women in this country are equal. I will leave the House of Commons with my feminism, my belief in Labour and my enthusiasm for politics undimmed," The Mirror quoter Harman as saying in a mail.

Image: AP