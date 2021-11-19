UK: Visual Artist Luke Jerram's 'Floating Earth' Displayed At Pennington Flash; See Pics

In a visual treat for viewers, a giant 10m floating Earth artwork by a UK-based renowned artist, Luke Jerram, has been installed on Pennington Flash in the waterways of Wigan and Leigh, which will be in place for the next 10 days from November 19, 2021. Jerram has created a replica of the wonderful planet Earth using photographs taken directly by NASA, giving the viewers a unique experience. The artworks will be displayed at "Forest Fest", which is being celebrated for the third consecutive year.

According to Cllr Chris Ready, who is a portfolio holder for culture at Wigan Council was quoted by the Leigh Journal, "This event is going to be a unique experience for the viewers, with a lot of creativity following across two of the borough's most iconic areas. The replica of the planet Earth, installed at Pennington Flash, will be a major attraction for the residents."

Giant 10m Floating Earth artwork by @lukejerram installed in 16mph winds for @thisiswigan @FireWithinWigan .Swans seemed nonplussed. pic.twitter.com/er4DB6ujwq — Luke Jerram (@lukejerram) November 18, 2021

UK: Visual artist Luke Jerram's 'Floating Earth' displayed at Pennington Flash

Through his artwork, Jerram aims to give an "overview effect", a term that was first used by author Frank White in the year 1987. Art promotes a sense of profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, along with a sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment. The floating Earth will have a two-day daylight trail at Wigan Pier, giving an opportunity to visitors from the borough and beyond to explore the canal, towpath, and other things.

Giant 10m Floating Earth artwork by @lukejerram has just landed on Pennington Flash in Leigh, nr. Wigan for @ThisIsWigan_ @FireWithinWigan . Lets see how it looks in the dark! pic.twitter.com/nZmHfNAGIW — Luke Jerram (@lukejerram) November 18, 2021

The environmental theme at Wigan Pier is installed with the aim of encouraging the audience to think about the prevalent ecological issues whilst enjoying the artworks, discovering and exploring nature and parts of the waterways that are new to them.

The masterpiece will be available to the audience until Sunday, November 28, at Pennington Flash. The audience, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., can pre-book the ticket for the 90 minutes show and those visiting between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. are required to book tickets for the show.

Jerram's previous extraordinary works include the "Museum of the Moon", a seven-meter-wide spherical replica of the moon, among others.

Image Credit: Twitter/@LukeJerram