UK Vows Not To Turn Back On Afghanistan Despite Embassy Pullout As Fighting Intensifies

Even after the removal of most embassy workers in the face of a fast Taliban offensive, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that Britain would not forsake Afghanistan. With Islamists capturing more Afghan cities, Britain is deploying approximately 600 troops to assist with the evacuation of its roughly 3,000 citizens from the country, and Johnson stated that the vast majority of the embassy personnel in Kabul would return to the UK.

Removal of US troops will help Al-Qaeda

US President Joe Biden's decision to remove US forces, pushing NATO partners to do the same, leaves a very substantial problem on the ground and gives the Taliban momentum, according to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. He predicted that it would help Al-Qaeda, which had been provided safe harbour by the Taliban before the September 11, 2001 attacks, which precipitated the West's 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.

Johnson, on the other hand, indicated after holding crisis meetings with key cabinet members that the West still had a strategic interest in assisting Kabul's troubled administration. He said that they must not turn their backs on Afghanistan, adding that Britain should be extremely proud of its involvement in the nation, particularly in improving girls' education, which is now jeopardised by the Taliban's progress. According to the Prime Minister, UK interior ministry personnel are travelling to Kabul to assist Afghan interpreters who have served with the British troops in applying for resettlement in the UK.

'The US pullout was a total betrayal'

Ben Wallace stated previously on Sky News that Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had achieved a "rotten bargain" with the Taliban that allowed the US to wind down its longest war, echoing UK military commanders who have slammed the withdrawal. Former international development minister Rory Stewart termed the pullout a "total betrayal" by the US, warning that it might spark a civil war between competing warlords fighting the Taliban. The pullout was described as a "disgrace" by Johnny Mercer, a Conservative MP and former veterans minister who had served in the army in Afghanistan.

Doug Beattie, the head of Northern Ireland's Ulster Unionist Party and a British Army veteran who spent three deployments in Afghanistan, warned ordinary Afghans would pay the price. He told Irish public television RTE that they boosted the expectations of the Afghan people that they would produce something better for them.

Image- AP