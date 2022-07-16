UK Warned Of ‘dangerous Complacency’ As Millions Skip Booster Doses Even As COVID Peaks

Immunologists have warned the government of UK of "dangerous complacency" by downplaying the COVID-19 threat that is now peaking in several parts of England. Millions have also skipped their booster dosages as the data suggests that people aged over 50 mostly have yet to receive their COVID-19 booster jabs. This is the most vulnerable population, and they're now at risk of contracting the highly contagious subvariant of Omicron due to the incomplete vaccine protection, scientists warned. According to the statistics shared by UK Health Security Agency, an estimated 16% of the population over the age of 50 has not yet received a first or second booster dose.

"Uptake is lower among those aged between 50 and 70, with 20% of this group not yet boosted," the data suggested.

The majority of this vulnerable population has been eligible to get their booster dose in September 2021. “It’s an enormous concern on many levels: we’re currently losing the arms race against BA.5 [the Omicron sub-variant] with crippling case numbers and hospitalisations rising, especially in the elderly,” Professor Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College London told British broadcaster The Independent.

“I fear that mixed and negative messaging from government and even the JCVI [the vaccine watchdog] have fed into a false and dangerous complacency: ‘It’s all over, we beat the pandemic, no worse than a cold.’ This has definitely eroded uptake and leaves us in a bad place for autumn," he further cautioned.

'At risk of severe disease'

An estimated 17% of the vulnerable population within the 60 to 65 age bracket has not yet received their first booster dose, which should have been administered by April 3. A director of clinical programmes at UKHSA, Dr Mary Ramsay, told the outlet that eligible individuals “who have not taken up the offer of the spring booster put themselves at risk of severe disease.” Health experts have raised an alarm that the new emerging mutations of the coronavirus and spread of the sub-variants may be hard to detect with countries worldwide scaling back on testing and surveillance.

British scientists have been warning that the new highly contagious Omicron BA.5 substrain of COVID-19 that is now peaking, driving majority of cases across England, may be causing totally different symptoms and therefore can be more serious. "The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed,” Prof O’Neill warned at the radio talk. The immunologist explained that there has been "some immunity to the new variant, obviously with the T-cells and so on. And that mix of the immune system and the virus being slightly different might give rise to slightly different disease symptoms which may not have been under scientific studies from the previous strains.