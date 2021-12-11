UK Warns Against Reliance On Russian Gas At G7 Summit; Seeks Alliance To Bring Alternative

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday expressed willingness to work with other countries to ensure an alternative to Russian gas supplies, in an obvious reference to the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying gas from Russia to Germany. Speaking to reporters ahead of the G7 Summit in Liverpool, Truss warned the participating foreign ministers of the Group of Seven to wean themselves off Russian gas and money in order to "preserve independence", the Associated Press reported. Her remarks came amid rising tensions between Russia and world powers like the US and European Union (EU) nations over Russian troop build-up along Ukraine's Donbas region.

As per AP, the G7 Summit is expected to mostly wrap around mounting concerns over the deployment of over 90,000 Russian soldiers, which has sparked speculations about the potential invasion of Kyiv in recent weeks. For the unversed, despite warnings from the US of unspecified "economic measures", Russia has continued to maintain its hardened rhetoric accusing Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs and denying plans to attack Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany suspending the approval process of the nearly-completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has also proved to be a great setback for Kremlin-backed Gazprom's plans to increase Russian gas dominance across Europe.

Talking about the said pipeline at the G7 summit, Truss informed that Britain is also willing to consider new economic measures against Russia. "There have been decisions made by the free world ... in the short term to obtain cheap energy or cheap financing, and that has a long-term cost for freedom and democracy and we can't make that mistake again,” the Foreign Secretary said. Truss's remarks come after last month UK PM Boris Johnson urges the West to choose between Russian gas and "sticking up for Ukraine."

Truss outlines agenda for G7 Summit

Ahead of the G7 Summit, Truss outlined the agenda and specific issues that the UK will discuss in the meeting. As per a statement released on Twitter, Truss will call for a "united front against malign behaviour – including Russian posturing towards Ukraine – and pledge security and economic support to defend ‘the frontiers of freedom’ around the world." Among other things, today's meeting will also focus on the ongoing crises in Myanmar and Ethiopia, and the Iran nuclear talks, "with G7 leaders expected to agree that Iran should stop its nuclear escalation and seize this opportunity to return to the JCPOA," she added.

"I want G7 countries to deepen ties in areas like trade, investment, technology and security so we can defend and advance freedom and democracy across the world. I will be pushing that point over the next few days," Truss said in a statement.

Great to welcome the #G7 to Liverpool 🇬🇧 at an important time for freedom and democracy globally. This weekend we will:



✅ Present a united front to aggressors



✅ Commit to defending and advancing liberty & democracy 🌎



✅ Discuss strengthening economic, tech & security ties pic.twitter.com/y3LSiESyA0 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 10, 2021

Russia says 'war-like' situation in Donbas looks like 'genocide'

As US and UK have warned the Kremlin of "severe" sanctions unless Moscow "returns to diplomacy," Russian Vladimir Putin has compared the "war-like" situation in the eastern Ukraine borders to "genocide." His assertions came on the sidelines of a separate phonic conversation that took place between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, where they discussed a process of "settling conflict" in the conflict zone, Zelensky's office said in a statement, as per Sputnik.

