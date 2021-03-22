UK Warns European Union Over AstraZeneca Row, Says Export Ban Would Be 'counterproductive'

Britain, on March 21, warned European Union (EU) against halting exports of AstraZeneca vaccines saying that it would be “counterproductive”. The statement comes just a day after European Commission Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen threatened that the bloc would bar the vaccine export if AstraZeneca fails to supply 90 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 as promised previously. However, speaking to media reporters, British defence secretary Ben Wallace asserted that the "world was watching" EU's move on vaccine shortage and that the bloc’s reputation was at stake.

'Reputational damage'

Furthermore, Wallace said that any efforts to "Balkanise or build walls" around vaccine production would damage both British and European citizens. Speaking to Sky News, the top official stressed that broken contracts and undertakings would be a "very damaging" thing to happen for a trading bloc that "prides itself on the rule of law". Calling the move "counterproductive" he highlighted that vaccine production and manufacture is "collaborative". Wallace emphasised that a ban of vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish firm would not only undermine "their own citizens' chances of having a proper vaccine programme" but also many other countries around the world with "reputational damage for the EU which they would find very hard to change over the short-term".

What has caused the speeds to slow?

The vaccine delivery row is largely focused on a factory based in the Netherlands. The Leiden-based plant is controlled by Halix and has inked supply deals with both the EU and the UK. It is the vaccine produced here that has led to contestation between the two. Another plant in Belgium, where the speed of bioreactors have deteriorated, is hindering the delivery speed.

The AstraZeneca plc. vaccine became the centre of global scepticism after reports of severe blood clots in recipients emerged. However, on Thursday, March 18, the EMA released a special report on the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine with an aim to ward off scepticism surrounding jabs. In its “clear conclusion”, the regulatory body stressed that, following an investigation into 30 cases of unusual blood disorders, it found that the vaccine's “benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalization outweighs the possible risks”. However, it said a link between blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out.